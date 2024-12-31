UCLA's Latest Win Filled With Milestone Magic at Pauley Pavilion
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women's basketball team (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) delivered a historic performance on Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion, cruising to a commanding 91-54 victory over Nebraska (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten).
The game celebrated two major milestones: Junior Kiki Rice reached 1,000 career points, and Coach Cori Close secured her 300th win as the leader of the Bruins.
Rice was the driving force of UCLA’s offense, contributing 18 points on a flawless 8-for-8 shooting performance. Her 1,000th career point came in the second quarter, marked by a smooth Euro step into a left-handed layup. With this achievement, Rice becomes the 38th player in program history to join the 1,000-point club. She also added six rebounds, four steals and a consistent presence on both ends of the court.
“I didn’t know that I hit 1,000 today until someone said it in the locker room,” Rice admitted after the game. “I’m not really keeping track of that stuff. I’m just focusing on winning.”
Close, now in her 13th season at UCLA, earned her 300th career win in emphatic style. Known for creating a culture of growth and excellence, Close reflected on the milestone with characteristic humility and focus.
“I’m going to be respectful and humble and say thank you, but I’m just thankful to be 1-0 in the Big Ten — or, I guess, 2-0 now as we start this run," Close said. "I actually didn’t even know [about the milestone]. We went into the locker room, and their heads were all down, then suddenly there was all this confetti. I literally didn’t know why they were doing that. I was like, ‘Why are they doing this?’ I’m just so focused. My word for the year — something we all pick — is ‘present and prioritize.’ Truly, that’s all I want to focus on: being present. I’m thankful that 300 wins mean I still get to be the head coach here and work with amazing people.”
The Bruins aim to maintain their undefeated season as they host No. 23 Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. PST, with the game broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.
This victory not only reinforces UCLA’s status as the top team in the nation but also highlights the program’s rich tradition of excellence. As Rice joins the 1,000-point club and Close reaches 300 career wins, the Bruins continue to build a legacy defined by achievement, unity and unwavering focus.
