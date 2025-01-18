UCLA Stays Grounded After Record Win
The UCLA women’s basketball team continues to rewrite the record books, achieving its best-ever start to a season with a decisive 83-67 victory over Penn State at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. However, the postgame focus wasn’t solely on the achievement, but rather on the team’s commitment to maintaining its high standards despite challenges.
Junior center Lauren Betts was the driving force for the Bruins, recording her tenth double-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks, tying UCLA’s single-game blocks record. Her presence on both ends of the court highlighted her ability to impact the game, but Betts wasn’t entirely satisfied with the team’s performance.
“I just think we didn't show up the way we needed to today,” Betts said, reflecting on the team’s preparation. “I'm not trying to crap all over my team. I just think that in practice, we could have done a little better. And I thought it just showed a little bit today.”
Betts emphasized the importance of holding the team to its highest standard.
“I just know how capable we are as a team,” she added. “We just have to make sure we always hold ourselves to the highest standard at all times.”
Graduate student forward Angela Dugalić, who contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, echoed Betts’ sentiments about the team’s need for improvement. Dugalić pointed to the importance of resilience, especially during challenging moments in games.
“I think each game that we've had this season, there's always been something that has been challenging our neutral thinking,” Dugalić said.
She highlighted how the team worked to reset after a slow first quarter, crediting assistant coach Tasha Brown for emphasizing mental focus.
“Tasha was saying, do your reset routine, get back to neutral, ”Dugalić said.
Despite the strong overall performance, Dugalić acknowledged it wasn’t their best effort, citing the team’s off-week preparation as a contributing factor.
“Personally, I think it was an off week with everything that was going on,” she said. “But at the same time, it shouldn't have really affected us the way it did.”
The Bruins finished the game with strong contributions from across the roster. Nine players scored, with junior guard’s Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez joining Dugalić and Betts in double figures.
Despite the balanced performance, the players’ postgame reflections show a team that refuses to settle.
“There's a lot of things to work on,” Dugalić said. “Knowing our standard of this team, where we want to go, we have to improve a lot.”
With a 17-0 record and six consecutive Big Ten victories, the Bruins have shown they are a formidable force. But as Betts and Dugalić highlighted, the team’s focus remains on growth and maintaining their high standards.
