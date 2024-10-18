UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Name New Assistant Coach
UCLA women's basketball named James Clark to the 2024-24 coaching staff Thursday.
Clark helped lead the Stockton Kings to the best record in the NBA G League during the 2022-23 campaign. He was tasked with developing wing players for the Sacramento Kings' affiliate team and creating player personnel scouting reports for upcoming matchups.
Clark was also responsible for team offensive and defensive sets. He also helped the Kings during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Clark also has experience with NCAA women's basketball. He's joined the coaching staff at Drexel University, Wagner College, and Georgetown University. Additionally, Clark has directed year-round player development programs for athletes at all levels, NBA, WNBA, college, high school, and youth.
Bruins head coach Cori Close heaped high praise for the newest addition to her coaching staff in Westwood.
"I've been so impressed with James Clark throughout the years, especially with his elite skill development," Close said via the UCLA website. When this position opened up, he was an immediate thought for me. I think a strength of ours is already skill development, but Coach Clark just adds to that. Anytime you can help invest in your players and help them get better, it's a win-win."
"JC is also a relationship builder, he's a connector," Close said. "The combination of his heart to invest and impact young people, as well as his ability to develop skills, and help our players get better makes me feel like we got better as a staff with him joining us."
Close referenced Clark's ability to develop skills which highlights his reputation as a successful shooting coach. He's worked with both NBA and WNBA players to develop their shots.
Clark prepared Brandon Miller for the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller proceeded to be the second overall pick that year, selected by the Charlotte Hornets.
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Bobby Jackson heaped high praise for Clark in a recent statement.
"UCLA is getting a talented coach that's dedicated to perfecting his coaching skills," Jackson said. "Coach Clark has an innate ability to get the best out of his players, especially on the skill development side. His love for the game has allowed him to become one of the best skill development coaches in the country."
It's evident that Clark is more than qualified to join the Bruins coaching staff. UCLA is hopeful Clark can help the Bruins be successful this season.