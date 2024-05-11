UCLA Women's Basketball: Incoming Bruins Guard Considered Top 4 Transfer Acquisition
A former Pac-12 foe has mutated into a friend for Cori Close's UCLA Bruins as they embark on their Big 10 era in 2024-25.
Senior former Washington State Cougars guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who joins the Bruins via the NCAA transfer portal, has been ranked as the fourth-best transfer get this offseason by Charlie Creme of ESPN. The 5-foot-10 upperclassman is expected to replace now-Phoenix Mercury shooting guard Charisma Osborne as an immediate starter (well, as soon as she's healthy, anyway).
"After spending the past two seasons battling Kiki Rice, Leger-Walker will join her to form a talented Bruins' backcourt," writes Creme. "Charisma Osborne's leadership and versatility won't be missed nearly as much with the addition of Leger-Walker, who leaves Pullman as the best and most important player in Cougars history. She led Washington State to its most successful period, with three NCAA tournament trips and a Pac-12 tournament title in 2023. A three-time honorable mention All-American, Leger-Walker has career averages of 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Health is the biggest question for the New Zealand native, who suffered an ACL tear in a January game (against UCLA), which could impact her availability for the start of next season."
The Bruins finished 27-7 last year and made their second straight Sweet Sixteen appearance, led by stars Rice, Osborne and Lauren Betts. The club is hoping to get a bit further in 2024-25.
Last season, the four-time All-Pac-12 honoree (she has another year of NCAA eligibility) averaged 13.2 points on .406/.237/.817 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per bout, across 21 games for the Cougars.
