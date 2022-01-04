Another UCLA Women's Basketball Game Postponed, Utah Facing COVID-19 Protocols

The Bruins will have to wait even longer to return to in-game action after another one of their opponents backed out due to health and safety protocols.

UCLA women’s basketball (5-3) has postponed its Jan. 7 contest against Utah (8-3) due to COVID-19 issues within the Utes' program. The Bruins have not played in a competitive environment since traveling to New Jersey to face UConn on Dec. 11.

Nearing a month without UCLA playing in conference or nonconference games, coach Cori Close could look into scheduling a game within the next few days to keep the legs fresh before the Bruins travel to Boulder for their next contest against Colorado, much like men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin has said he is doing with his team after their most recent cancellation against Arizona State.

With the trip to Utah being postponed, the Bruins will now have a seventh-straight game canceled. The Bruins were facing issues with COVID-19 since games were called off versus Texas Southern, Cal State Bakersfield and Ohio State.

Last week, UCLA had to postpone games against Arizona and Arizona State because of continued COVID-19 issues on the team.

The Bruins are back practicing for their next games, but COVID-19 issues within other programs such as Utah can set back the schedule even further. As it stands, UCLA is going to go 28 days without playing a game.

Unlike the previous three non-conference matchups which will not be played, UCLA’s conference games with USC, Arizona State, Arizona and now Utah will all presumably be played at a later date, with the Trojans' contests against the Bruins already being rescheduled for Jan. 20.



The vaccination status of each roster has not been disclosed by UCLA Athletics, but as employees of the state of California, both coaching staffs are required to be vaccinated. UCLA required all students who came on campus for the fall to be vaccinated or submit an opt-out waiver, and the school is requiring booster shots for when students return for in-person classes in January.

The University of Utah requires all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and also gives the option to apply for a medical, religious, or personal exemption. Unlike UCLA, Utah is not requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster.

UCLA’s next matchup on its schedule is currently planned to be at Colorado on Sunday at 10 a.m.

