Late 3-Point Barrage Lifts UCLA Women's Basketball Over Washington State

With the game tied early in the final quarter, the Bruins' offense came to life.

It wasn't just one player who stepped up either – one Bruin passed the torch to the next, setting the blue and gold up for a matinee victory at home Sunday afternoon.

UCLA women's basketball (7-4, 2-1 Pac-12) turned on the jets late to get the better of Washington State (10-6, 2-3) and close out the weekend home sweep at Pauley Pavilion with a 71-58 win. The Bruins had just given up the tying score on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, and it was leading-scorer guard Charisma Osborne who came through to give them back their lead with a 3-pointer.

Forward IImar'I Thomas followed that up with a 3 of her own, then guard Natalie Chou matched it with another triple. A Cougar layup prevented the scoring burst from becoming an unanswered run, but then guard Jaelynn Penn added yet another 3-pointer to make it four long balls in a row.

Guard Kayla Owens hit a couple free throws, guard Chantel Horvat converted on a layup, then Owens got a layup of her own. All of a sudden, UCLA was in the driver's seat, having hit seven of its last 14 shots and gone up by 14 points in a six-minute span.

The Bruins didn't take their first lead until midway through the second quarter, as their offense once again came out of the gates slow. In Friday's game versus Washington, UCLA trailed 9-8 at the end of the opening frame, and they trailed 13-8 this time around.

A couple of early baskets by Penn and Osborne tied things up, and after three ties, the Bruins finally went ahead on three free throws by Osborne, giving her nine points in a two-minute span.

UCLA stayed ahead and carried a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Forward Ula Motuga answered Osborne's solo scoring run in the second with one of her own in the third. Back-to-back 3s by Motuga gave the Cougars a lead, and then a pair of her free throws put them back ahead moments later.

Penn drilled a 3-pointer in the closing moments of the third quarter in order to put the Bruins ahead again, only for the Cougars to cash in on their first possession of the fourth and tie things up again.

That's when UCLA had its run of four-straight 3-pointers, followed up by a couple free throws and layups that all but ended things, putting them up by 14 points with less than four minutes left on the clock. Guard Charlisse Leger-Walker answered that run with a 3-pointer, giving her a team-best 24 points in the contest, but the Bruins didn't allow the Cougars to score in the final 2:17 on Sunday.

Osborne hit a couple of garbage time free throws to get to 25 points and clinch the most points on either team in the game, even if it was still one off her season-high. Penn had the next-most points with 17, and Thomas was the third Bruin to reach double-figures with 10.

UCLA will return to the court with a two-game set against crosstown rival USC next week, with the first matchup tipping off from Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

