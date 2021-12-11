Q&A: Updates From UConn Illustrated on UCLA Women's Basketball's Next Opponent

The Bruins will get another crack at the Huskies on Saturday, looking to pick up their first-ever win against the 11-time national champions on the biggest regular season stage in the sport.

UCLA women's basketball (5-2) is traveling east to New Jersey to take on No. 3 UConn (5-2) in the Never Forget Tribute Classic, and to get an update on all things Huskies, All Bruins and the newly-founded UConn Illustrated Huskies Report have teamed up to give some insight into each team's prospects in the matchup. The Bruins have won two in a row after a rocky start to the Gulf Coast Showcase, while the Huskies lost their first game to an unranked opponent in a decade Thursday night with key players out due to injuries.

All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon sent some questions over to Huskies Report writer Geoff Magliocchetti, and here's what he had to say about UConn and where they stand.

Sam Connon: UConn is obviously dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment – who is on track to miss Saturday's game and how did the Huskies adjust their lineup to account for those absences on Thursday?

Geoff Magliocchetti: Alas for the Huskies, it appears no changes are in store from Thursday’s lineup. Enough has been written about the lack of Paige Bueckers for the next 6-8 weeks while Azzi Fudd’s shooting was sorely missed in the surprisingly listless second half against Georgia Tech. But the loss of Nika Muhl and the continued absence of Aubrey Griffin have denied UConn its traditional depth. UConn went with a larger lineup to start Thursday’s game, placing 6’5" Ohio State transfer Dorka Juhasz in Bueckers’ spot in the starting five. The strategy partly paid off, as the Huskies matched the Yellow Jackets in the rebounding battle (GT entered as ACC’s leaders in rebounding margin at 12.8). Freshman guard Caroline Ducharme likewise took on a larger role, playing a season-high 29 minutes in defeat. A McDonald’s All-American, Ducharme’s first double-figure scoring performance on Sunday against Notre Dame was overshadowed by the Bueckers incident. Expect her to take to continue to take Bueckers and Fudd’s shooting duties off the bench.

SC: UConn’s historic winning streak against unranked teams ended Thursday night – is that just a blip on the radar thanks to injuries or is this Huskies team really not at the level of the past championship contenders?

GM: It certainly won’t take long to find out: a recovering UCLA team provides a good test to get back on track (especially with Charisma Osborne returning) and a Mohegan Sun matchup with No. 7 Louisville lingers next weekend. UConn’s run of dominance is no stranger to injuries … the 2000-01 team famously reached the Final Four despite losing Shea Ralph and Svetlana Abrosimova … but there’s no doubt the task will be a bit more difficult this time around. The college basketball world is more wide open than ever and UConn is missing not only two potential future WNBA talents in Bueckers and Fudd but also valuable depth resources in Griffin and Muhl. The Huskies do have a bit of a deadline to gain their swagger back: a rematch with top-ranked South Carolina awaits on Jan. 27, two months after a mostly full-strength UConn squad fell by 16 in the Bahamas.

SC: UConn has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country next year but the other four top-five teams are all in the Pac-12. What is the impression of West Coast women's basketball out east, and are the UCLAs, Stanfords, Oregons, and Arizonas of the world considered a threat to topple the Huskies as the top brands in the land?

GM: If anyone should appreciate the recent efforts of Pac-12 basketball, it’s northeastern basketball fans: in New York, for example, the professional future will be defined by the efforts of Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA). The Liberty also enjoyed the efforts of Cal-Berkeley alumna and well-traveled WNBA veteran Reshanda Gray, a living breathing case for league expansion. Last year’s Pac-12 party crash at the Final Four, capped off by a championship match between Arizona and Stanford, more or less eliminated any thoughts of east coast bias in the NCAA Tournament. UConn, of course, should probably resolve its post-Bueckers/Fudd era problems before reinserting itself into the championship discussion. Saturday should serve as an insightful battle of eastern and western resilience.

SC: Is Saturday's game taking place in New Jersey going to play in UConn's favor? Are they expected to get a strong homecourt advantage despite the neutral site, and how big of a difference could that play?

GM: If anything, returning to New Jersey carries a sense of macabre timing for the Huskies: the last time they were held below 45 points in a game before Thursday’s debacle came in a February 2006 visit to Piscataway, when C. Vivian Stringer’s group held them to 42. But there’s no doubt that Prudential Center’s Never Forget Tribute Classic should be filled with Bruins fans…Boston Bruins, that is. UCLA might have its work cut out for it in terms of the crowd atmosphere, as the Never Forget Tribute Classic is a de facto UConn showcase, as the men’s team faces a challenge of its own against St. Bonaventure after the womens’ tilt. It plays well into the Huskies’ favor, as they could use some home cooking after the tough outing in Atlanta. The schedule maker was happy to acquiesce with UConn-palooza in Newark before sending them to anything but a neutral site in Uncasville next weekend.

