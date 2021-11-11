Shorthanded UCLA Women's Basketball Squeaks Out Tight Win Over Pepperdine

The Bruins came away with a win, but not one coach Cori Close was all too satisfied with.

"I try to be as candid as possible, but that was really poor," Close said.

No. 20 UCLA women's basketball (1-0) defeated Pepperdine (0-1) 78-69 in the first game of the season Wednesday night following a back-and-forth battle on the scoreboard. The Bruins did so without the reinforcements and deep roster they expected to have coming into the year, with a whole combination of bumps and bruises severely shortening the lineup.

It started with forward Emily Bessoir tearing her ACL in October, then graduate guard Gina Conti undergoing foot surgery and Angela Dugalic suffering a knee contusion later that month. Chantel Horvat, Camryn Brown, Kiara Jefferson and Brynn Masikewich were all stuck on the bench for Wednesday's contest as well, giving Close a mere seven players to work with on the night.

Close was not accepting that waterfall of injuries as justification for what she called poor effort and attitude, however.

"No excuses," Close said. "The bottom line is the thoughts that you feed are the ones that you're gonna act on and they're the ones that are gonna dictate behavior. And obviously, we gotta get our minds right."

With limited size and few options to go along with said mindset, the Bruins went down 20-11 in the first quarter, mostly thanks to the Waves' barrage of 3-pointers early on.

It took UCLA until the second quarter to take its first lead of the night, and it eventually went up by as many as four points thanks to its 12-0 run to open the frame. Pepperdine answered by getting back to its torrid shooting from deep, and the first half ended in a 42-42 tie with the Waves hitting 13 of their 16 long balls to that point.

After a halftime ceremony honoring 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere, the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders to open the third quarter.

Much like how it started the second on a 12-0 run, UCLA used a 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead early in the third.

But as the saying goes, basketball is a game of runs, and not every one wound up in the Bruins' favor.

Pepperdine once again started drilling 3s, forcing turnovers and slicing through the lane to string together a 10-2 stretch in response. Guard Charisma Osborne's 3-ball helped slow the bleeding, only for the Waves to keep things tight and cut the Bruins' lead to six heading into the fourth.

UCLA's advantage was down to just one point with seven minutes left in the game.

Forward I'Imari Thomas was the Bruins' top scorer to that point, but she missed her first few shots of the fourth quarter after leading the way on offense in the first half and ultimately got subbed out. Osborne was the team's next leading scorer and had done most of the work keeping UCLA ahead after that hot start to the second half.

"In the first half, I was kinda forcing some things, taking shots that weren't the greatest shots," Osborne said. "In the second half, I kind of just reset and just played it like it was 0-0."

But instead of either of those top scorers creating separation down the stretch, it was guard Jaelynn Penn who led the charge midway through the fourth.

Penn was not initially supposed to be in the starting lineup this season, but with Conti going down, the Indiana transfer was thrust into the starting five. With her team up by just one and the game on the line, Penn scored nine of the Bruins' next 11 points to give UCLA a 73-61 lead late.

"What I love is J-Penn's potential," Close said. "We play some version of 1-on-1 almost every day in practice and J-Penn's usually one of the top-three people every single day."

That was all the cushion UCLA needed to eke out the victory, and now they'll have a week off before matching up against CSUN back at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 18.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated