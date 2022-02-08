UCLA's Charisma Osborne Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale, Naismith Award Watch Lists

The Bruins’ leading scorer has been named to two midseason watch lists for national collegiate awards.

Despite UCLA women’s basketball (10-7, 5-4 Pac-12) being forced to deal with injury issues, thinning depth and canceled games due to COVID-19 protocols, guard Charisma Osborne has still competed at a high enough level to be named to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy for the Women's Player of the Year.

The Meyers Drysdale Award honors the top shooting guard in the nation, and Osborne has been on the watch list since the first list was revealed during the preseason. The Naismith Trophy, meanwhile, is given to the top college women’s basketball player in the country.

These are the second and third midseason award watch lists that Osborne has been named to. On Jan. 31, the Bruins’ offensive catalyst was selected for the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award, another award honoring the top player in college basketball.

Osborne has been one of the few consistent offensive presences on the Bruins during the turbulent 2021-2022 season. Averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, the Moreno Valley, California, native has battled to keep the Bruins in games all season long.

Currently third in the Pac-12 in scoring, Osborne continues to be a threat for Pac-12 Player of the Year contention, despite missing time due to injury. Selected for both the All-Pac-12 First Team and All Defensive Team following the end of last season, Osborne has a chance to repeat those honors as well if she can keep up the pace she set for herself so far.

Osborne played a major role in both of UCLA’s victories over rival USC, but especially shined in the Jan. 23 matchup at the Galen Center. Scoring a season-high 27 points out of the Bruins’ 68 as a team, she helped lead UCLA to a crosstown rivalry sweep.

Stanford forward Cameron Brink, Arizona forward Cate Reese and Stanford guard Haley Jones were the other Pac-12 athletes named to the 20-player Naismith Trophy midseason team, while Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was the only other player in the conference named to the top 10 watch list for the Meyers Drysdale Award alongside Osborne.

Matchups with Washington, Colorado and No. 6 Arizona still loom for UCLA, and Osborne has another handful of chances to boost her award stock heading into March.

Starting Feb. 11, fans can vote for Osborne or the other Meyers Drysdale Award candidates to become finalists on hoophallawards.com.

