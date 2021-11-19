Publish date:
WATCH: Cori Close Talks Charisma Osborne Injury, UCLA Women's Basketball's Shortcomings
The Bruins created separation from CSUN near the half, but Close wanted more from her team.
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters following her team’s 73-46 victory over CSUN on Thursday night, focusing on the Bruins’ continued shortcomings on defense, Charisma Osborne’s health and the emergence of IImar’I Thomas in the second half.
