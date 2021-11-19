WATCH: Cori Close Talks Charisma Osborne Injury, UCLA Women's Basketball's Shortcomings

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close talked to reporters following her team’s 73-46 victory over CSUN on Thursday night, focusing on the Bruins’ continued shortcomings on defense, Charisma Osborne’s health and the emergence of IImar’I Thomas in the second half.

