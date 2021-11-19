Publish date:
WATCH: Jaelynn Penn, IImar'I Thomas on UCLA Women's Basketball's Win, Second Quarter Surge
Two of the Bruins' recent transfer portal additions led the way after Charisma Osborne got hurt late.
UCLA women’s basketball guard Jaelynn Penn and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters following their team’s 73-46 victory over CSUN on Thursday night, sharing their thoughts on Charisma Osborne’s injury, the offensive shift late and the slow start.
