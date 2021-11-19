WATCH: Jaelynn Penn, IImar'I Thomas on UCLA Women's Basketball's Win, Second Quarter Surge

UCLA women’s basketball guard Jaelynn Penn and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters following their team’s 73-46 victory over CSUN on Thursday night, sharing their thoughts on Charisma Osborne’s injury, the offensive shift late and the slow start.



