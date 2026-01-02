Why UCLA Worried After Commit Changes Social Media Profile

It was a perfect end to 2025 for UCLA women's basketball, as they opened their Big Ten conference schedule with back-to-back wins. After beating No. 19 Ohio State, they dismantled Penn State on New Year's Eve, 97-61.

Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, and Sienna Betts all finished with double-digit points. Three of the four mentioned are in their senior years, with Jenna a talented freshman. Head coach Cori Close knows a rebuild is on the cards after this current season.

The 2026 transfer portal will be important, but the 2026 recruiting class feels more crucial. They currently have two commits from the class, one of which is Joyce Isi Etute. However, her social media activity has raised concerns among UCLA fans.

Joyce Isi Etute Removes Key Information From Instagram Bio

Basketball Eurobasket, Joyce Isi Etute 18.11.2025. | IMAGO / Gerry Schmit

As it stands, Joyce Isi Etute is one of two international commits for UCLA from the 2026 class, with Spanish Guard Somto Okafor committing a few days after Joyce Isi Etute. According to Rivals Industry Rankings, she is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 center, as well as the No. 90 overall player in the class.

However, as reported by Talia Goodman of On3, Isi Etute has removed the UCLA commit from her bio, along with any signs that she has committed to the Bruins. It's a troubling sign for Close and UCLA, but the 2026 recruit has not yet confirmed she is decommitting from the program.

Hailing from the nation of Luxembourg in Europe, Isi Etute commited to the Bruins in early October. She chose the Big Ten Champions over Cal, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. However, she did not sign in the early signing period in November.

IMAGO / Gerry Schmit

She has represented her country at both youth and senior levels, but made a huge decision to play college at IMG Academy this season. In 2024, she averaged 18.7 points and 13.4 rebounds per game with the youth national team.

It would be a big loss if the news turns out to be negative. With Isa Etute and former Arizona commit Okafor both considered elite prospects, losing one would be a tough blow for Close. There could still be chances for flips, but holding on to these two players feels important. Is the social media profile drama something or nothing?

