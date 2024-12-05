Baylor's Scott Drew Praises UConn's Stud Freshman After Loss To Huskies
UConn Huskies freshman phenom Liam McNeeley grew up in Richardson, Texas, and therefore knows a thing or two about Baylor University, which is only two hours away.
Baylor was already well-acquainted with McNeeley before Wednesday night, too, as they recruited him over the past few years.
McNeeley showed up in a big way on Wednesday as his UConn Huskies defeated Baylor 76-72 at Gampel Pavilion. McNeeley finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-for-13 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line.
After the game, Baylor head coach Scott Drew discussed McNeeley.
“We’ve known a lot about him,” Drew said.
“We recruited him. He is a great player, great family. He’s really developed and he’s not just a shooter, he does a lot of things. Gets to the free throw line. Coach Hurley has done a great job with him.”
Hurley and UConn will continue to rely on McNeeley to be their de facto go-to-guy on offense this season after sending out a ton of talent to the 2024 NBA draft.
In less than a year, McNeeley himself will hear his name called at the draft.
More NCAA: UConn's Dan Hurley On Win Over Baylor: 'Big Confidence Builder For Us'