Baylor's Scott Drew Praises UConn's Stud Freshman After Loss To Huskies

UConn was without Alex Karaban on Wednesday night but still pulled out a huge win

UConn Huskies freshman phenom Liam McNeeley grew up in Richardson, Texas, and therefore knows a thing or two about Baylor University, which is only two hours away.

Baylor was already well-acquainted with McNeeley before Wednesday night, too, as they recruited him over the past few years. 

McNeeley showed up in a big way on Wednesday as his UConn Huskies defeated Baylor 76-72 at Gampel Pavilion. McNeeley finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-for-13 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line.

After the game, Baylor head coach Scott Drew discussed McNeeley.

“We’ve known a lot about him,” Drew said.

“We recruited him. He is a great player, great family. He’s really developed and he’s not just a shooter, he does a lot of things. Gets to the free throw line. Coach Hurley has done a great job with him.”

Hurley and UConn will continue to rely on McNeeley to be their de facto go-to-guy on offense this season after sending out a ton of talent to the 2024 NBA draft.

In less than a year, McNeeley himself will hear his name called at the draft.

