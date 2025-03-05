Checking In With Former UConn, Current Trail Blazers Center Donovan Clingan
Donovan Clingan is already a productive NBA center, and he’s barely 21 years old.
The former two-time national champion at UConn under Dan Hurley was drafted at No. 7 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA draft.
Clingan has missed some time due to injury in his rookie campaign, but in 48 games played, he’s averaging 5.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in just 17.0 minutes played per contest.
On Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers, Cling Kong showed what he can do when given more minutes. The seven-foot-two center scored 13 points and grabbed 13 boards in 29 minutes in a win over the Sixers. He also tallied three rejections.
Clingan is shooting 55.7 percent from the field this year for Portland, and he’s become the franchise’s priority at the center position as it builds for the future.
Around the trade deadline, Portland was rumored to be shopping its other centers, Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton. But Clingan remained off-limits based on his sky-high ceiling.
Clingan is looking like he can become a franchise center capable of protecting the rim with the best of them and logging double-doubles virtually any night he wants.
