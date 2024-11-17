Checking In With Former UConn Star Center Along His Chicago Bulls Journey
A former UConn Huskies national champion center and current Chicago Bulls two-way player is off to a strong start in the G League this season.
It wasn’t long ago when Adama Sanogo was crowned NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after winning the 2023 national title at UConn.
Sanogo went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft but earned himself a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls last season, which resulted in Sanogo having a stellar season in the G League.
Sanogo averaged 17.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on 50.0 percent shooting from three for the Windy City Bulls last year and was elected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and the All-NBA G League Third Team.
Sanogo has continued his G League excellence this season. Through three games, Sanogo is averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.
There were indications that Sanogo would see an increased role within the Bulls organization this season, and that still may come to pass. Sanogo has already appeared in three games for the Chicago Bulls this season, which puts him on a faster pace compared with the nine total NBA games he played in 2023-24.
As Sanogo continues to prove his rebounding value and threat as a stretch big in the G League, his NBA opportunity will soon arrive with Chicago or another franchise.
Sanogo is still just 22 years old.
