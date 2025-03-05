Checking In With Former UConn Star Jordan Hawkins During Sophomore NBA Year
Former UConn Huskies shooting guard Jordan Hawkins continued his productive sophomore year in the NBA on Tuesday night versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hawkins scored 17 points against Luka Dončić the red-hot Lakers on 4-for-10 from three to go along with four rebounds in 29 minutes of action.
Hawkins has missed multiple weeks at different points due to injury this season but has still put together a nice Year 2 in the Association for the New Orleans Pelicans, the team that drafted him at No. 14 overall in 2023.
In 44 games played this season, “Hawk” is averaging 10.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. The six-foot-five sharpshooter has been especially good lately, scoring in double-figures in five of his last six games for New Orleans.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Pelicans, but they have to be excited about the talent they have in Hawkins moving forward.
Hawkins is still only 22 years old. Most scouts would agree that he’s one of the best young shooters in the NBA.
New Orleans exercised Hawk’s third-year club option back in October. He’s locked in for 2025-26 at $4.7 million and has another pending team option for the following year at $7 million.
Only health would prevent the Pels from exercising the fourth year of his deal when the time comes.
In his second and final year under Dan Hurley at UConn, Hawkins averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on the way to a national title.
