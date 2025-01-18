Checking Up on Former UConn Guard Andre Jackson Jr. During Second Professional Season
Following back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament exits, former UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. could have entered the transfer portal during the 2022 offseason.
After all, it wasn’t as though Jackson was the star of the show for UConn offensively, so to many, the Amsterdam, New York native had an incentive to seek a fresh start elsewhere.
Fortunately for Dan Hurley and the Huskies, Jackson stuck around and helped the program secure an NCAA title during the 2022-23 campaign.
Jackson played an underrated role in the Huskies' dominant championship run as a team player with surreal hang time at the rim, impeccable off-ball cutting skills, tremendous passing instincts, and continuous defensive activity.
Jackson averaged 6.7 points and 4.7 assists per contest as a junior with the Huskies.
Once Jackson’s third collegiate basketball season was complete, the 6-foot-6 guard entered the 2023 NBA draft.
The Orlando Magic selected Jackson with the No. 36 overall pick but later traded the NCAA champion to the Milwaukee Bucks.
So far, Jackson’s NBA career hasn’t been overly eventful, as the second-year pro averages 2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 95 career games.
However, it’s noteworthy that Jackson can boast about winning the NBA Cup championship with the Bucks on Dec. 17.
Jackson, who's currently out with a hip injury, should remain patient in the big leagues and prioritize maximizing each opportunity.
