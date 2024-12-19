Checking Up On Former UConn Star Adama Sanogo During Second Professional Season
While Tarris Reed Jr. and Samson Johnson are successfully occupying the UConn Huskies’ frontcourt in the present, there’s no question UConn fans miss watching Adama Sanogo dominate the paint in Storrs.
Sanogo, a former Huskies fan-favorite, was arguably UConn’s most impactful contributor during their magical 2022-23 campaign, averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest on a championship-winning Big East squad.
Unsurprisingly, Sanogo earned the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award at the end of the year.
The 6-foot-9 big man also developed a respectable perimeter jumper during his incredible junior season, helping him land a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls last July.
Sanogo has only appeared in 13 NBA contests, but he’s been thriving in the G League as a low-post paint beast capable of occasionally drilling long-range jumpers.
The Bamako, Mali native averaged 17.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season with the Windy City Bulls, earning him All-NBA G League Third Team and All-Rookie honors.
Sanogo missed two weeks of the 2024-25 season due to a right knee injury, but he’s on pace to receive similar accolades in Year 2, netting 17.7 points and snagging 12.1 rebounds per contest in nine games.
While Sanogo likely hoped to ink a standard contract out of college and gain valuable NBA reps early on, he’s undoubtedly on a positive trajectory.
By spending a significant amount of time in the NBA’s minor league and honing his skills, the former NCAA champion will be prepared to excel when a full-time NBA opportunity presents itself.
Expect the UConn legend to put the NBA on notice in due time.
