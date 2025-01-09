Checking Up On Former UConn Star Donovan Clingan 28 Games Into NBA Career
In July of 2021, Donovan Clingan committed to Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, unsure what the future would hold for him in Storrs.
During Clingan’s freshman season with the Huskies, Adama Sanogo was the program’s dominant interior force. The 2023 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player utilized his impeccable sealing ability in the low post to take over games.
Sanogo averaged 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest on a UConn team that annihilated six consecutive opponents to capture the 2023 NCAA title.
Following Sanogo’s predictable NBA departure in the offseason, Clingan received an expanded frontcourt role in Year 2, and the Bristol, Connecticut native didn’t disappoint.
As a disciplined rim protector who built a remarkable pick-and-roll partnership with Tristen Newton, Clingan was near the top of virtually every opponent’s scouting report during the Huskies’ magical 2023-24 campaign.
Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 63.9% from the field.
The 7-foot-2 center subsequently entered the 2024 NBA draft and was selected No. 7 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Although Clingan has played sparingly in Year 1, he’s had his moments with the Trail Blazers.
The coveted lottery pick has scored in double figures on four occasions, recorded 19 rebounds in a game, and blocked three or more shots five times this year.
Clingan could develop into a star in the big leagues, but for now, the UConn great must continue taking it one game at a time.
