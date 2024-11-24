Chris Paul On Former UConn Star: 'I'm So Confident When He's On The Court'
A former UConn Huskies star guard is impressing his peers at the NBA level, including some Future Hall of Famers.
San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Stephon Castle received praise from LeBron James recently, and now Castle’s teammate and basketball legend Chris Paul has joined the party.
Paul spoke about Castle following San Antonio’s victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.
“I be talking to Steph all game long,” Paul told reporters with a smile.
“It’s crazy for him to be a rookie. I’m so confident when he’s on the court. When the ball’s in his hands, I know what he’s capable of now.”
“I know his aggression and how he can get to the goal … I just told him, ‘protect yourself’ because he’s going up there trying to turn sideways and dunk it. Just take the layup,” Paul joked.
Castle is now averaging almost 15 points per game since joining the Spurs’ starting lineup on November 6.
At just 20 years old, Castle has already separated himself as the second-best asset in San Antonio’s organization.
The Spurs appear to have landed a generational two-way talent.
