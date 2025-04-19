Dan Hurley, UConn Suffer Brutal Blow, Lose Top 20 Recruit
The Connecticut Huskies men's basketball program's has reportedly lost one of its prominent pups.
Per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, touted UConn recruit Darius Adams has requested his release from the program to reopen his search. Adams had previously committed to UConn last fall and also attracted attention from elite schools like Alabama, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's, and more.
A near-consensus five-star recruit, Adams is currently starring at La Lumiere (IN) School after beginning his high school affairs in his native Manasquan (NJ). Adams recently partook in the McDonald's All-American Game, repping an East squad that featured then-fellow UConn recruits Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe. The 6-4 guard currently ranks 19th in ESPN's Top 100.
Per Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant, Adams was previously attracted to UConn due to its proximity to his home state of New Jersey and his meetings with the Huskies' coaching staff. Well-known for his jump shot and prowess in the mid-range and three-point set-ups off the screen, Adams now re-enters the recruitment market.
"He's a multi-dimensional scoring threat who can make threes and mid-range pull-ups in a variety of different ways," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein said in a report from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "Adams can also make reads with the ball, so he can come off screens and get to his mid-range game if that's how the defense is playing him. Combine that with his reliability as a passer and he has the type of floor game that should fit into offensive structure nicely at the next level."
With Adams gone, Connecticut is still set to bring in Mullins, Reibe, and Jacob Furphy as part of their Class of 2025. Adams joins transfer portal reps Isaiah Abraham, Aidan Mahaney, Ahmad Nowell, and Youssouf Singare on UConn's departure list.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags