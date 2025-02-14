Huskies Report

Ex-UConn Standout Center Donovan Clingan Dazzles Again In NBA

Clingan was the Portland Trail Blazers' most impactful performer on Wednesday

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) warms ups before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
On Monday, ex-UConn Huskies star big man Donovan Clingan made headlines with his brilliant performance against the Denver Nuggets. 

The two-time NCAA champion finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and one block on a perfect 100% field goal shooting in the Portland Trail Blazers’ lopsided 146-117 loss. 

When Portland faced the Nuggets again on Wednesday, Clingan ensured the Nuggets felt his presence on the hardwood for the second consecutive game.

Although Denver bested Portland in another double-digit victory, Clingan recorded 17 points, 20 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 58.3% from the field in 31 minutes. 

Clingan hasn’t received substantial playing time with Portland as a rookie, but his minutes have increased lately. 

Clingan’s smooth finishing around the rim, patient shot-blocking chops, and competitive nature regarding snagging offensive and defensive rebounds make him a talented young frontcourt asset with tremendous potential.

The electric 7-foot-2 center averages 5.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks this season, shooting 54.6% from the field in 41 games with the Trail Blazers. 

Clingan, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft after a productive career with the Huskies, could be a multi-time All-Star later down the road if he continues trending upward.

