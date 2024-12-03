Former UConn Huskies Star Guard Had Excellent NBA November For Spurs
A former UConn Huskies national championship guard under Dan Hurley is crushing it in the NBA at just 20 years old.
No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle has had a hugely successful rookie season thus far for the Spurs, a point highlighted by his productive statistical November.
Castle averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game for San Antonio on 41.6 percent from the floor.
Castle was undeniably one of the best rookies in the Western Conference during November, but he fell short of the conference’s Rookie of the Month award to Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies, which prompted X user @SC5Muse to wonder aloud: “Was Castle snubbed?”
Award or no award, Castle has been one of the NBA’s most impressive rookies this season.
The UConn product arrived to the league completely ready to compete at a high level, and the Spurs inserted him into the starting lineup by the start of November.
Castle has convinced everyone in San Antonio’s organization that he is the real deal, including Gregg Popovich and Chris Paul.
The Spurs’ future is incredible to think about with both Victor Wembanyama and Castle on the roster, neither of whom can legally drink yet.
