Former UConn National Champ Guard Explodes For 51 Points In NBA G League Game
A former UConn Huskies national championship shooting guard went off for 51 points in an NBA G League game on Monday night.
Former Huskies star Cam Spencer of the Memphis Grizzlies was on assignment for the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, and Spencer caught fire for 51 points on 12-for-15 from three.
The official X account for the G League posted an update on Spencer’s performance on Monday night.
“(Spencer) erupted for a career-high 51 points on 75% shooting. Cam drilled a career-high 12 three-pointers, just one shy of the G League record,” the post said.
FOX Sports’ beloved analyst John Fanta also joined in on the fun.
“UConn product and national champion Cam Spencer had an insane night for the Memphis Hustle, scoring 51 points on 18/24 FG and 12/15 from 3,” Fanta said.
“The 12 triples were one shy of the NBA G League record.”
Spencer also finished with six rebounds and three assists on the night.
He recently made his NBA debut for the Grizzlies after recovering from an ankle injury.
If Spencer keeps having games anywhere close to what happened on Monday, he won’t be making many more appearances for the Hustle.
Spencer’s outburst is another reminder of how talented the 2024 UConn draft class is, with Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton, and now Spencer all producing in their respective roles.
