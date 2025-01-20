Former UConn National Champion Andre Jackson Jr. Returns From Hip Injury In NBA
Former UConn Huskies national champion Andre Jackson Jr. missed the Milwaukee Bucks' Friday night game against the Toronto Raptors due to a mild setback, but he'll return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Andre Jackson Jr. (hip) available to play Sunday,” Underdog NBA reported on X/Twitter.
While Jackson appeared in the Bucks’ Wednesday night contest against the Orlando Magic, he was forced to leave prematurely due to a right hip contusion.
A physical rebound with an uncomfortable bump kept the 6-foot-6 guard out for the second half of the game and the Bucks' following contest.
Jackson attempted to fight through the visible pain, but because his game is predicated on lateral quickness, off-ball movement, and vertical athleticism, it made sense for him to watch the rest of the Eastern Conference clash from the sidelines.
In 15 minutes, Jackson recorded three points, two assists, and one block but failed to net a point in Milwaukee’s dominant 122-93 victory.
For the season, Jackson averages 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds on 42.7% field goal shooting and 35.7% long-range shooting on the surging 23-17 Bucks.
While Jackon’s role with Milwaukee may be limited, the Bucks have played high-level basketball with him in the lineup.
