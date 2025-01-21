Huskies Report

Former UConn Standout Guard Stephon Castle Will Compete In 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Castle's elite athleticism will be exhibited during All-Star Weekend

Caleb Hightower

Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Stephon Castle’s rookie NBA season just got a little more exciting. 

On Monday, the former UConn star guard agreed to participate in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

“San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on X/Twitter. 

While Castle’s 28.5-inch standing vertical leap and 37-inch max vertical leap may not be overly impressive, there’s no denying the NBA Rookie of the Year candidate has completed some vicious above-the-rim dunks this season. 

From finishing an explosive back-scratcher over Jalen Brunson over Christmas Day to punishing Brook Lopez with a disrespectful one-handed jam in transition on Jan. 8, Castle’s elite athleticism has been visible to spectators during the 2024-25 campaign. 

However, the 6-foot-6 guard must prioritize creativity over power to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. 

The highly anticipated All-Star weekend event has been around since 1976, so basic slams that are executed with authority won’t cut it in 2025. 

Fortunately for Castle, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest won’t begin until Feb. 15, giving the NCAA champion ample time to practice jams that’ll leave the judges in disbelief.

