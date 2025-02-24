Former UConn Star Cam Spencer Shines In Latest NBA G League Contest
Former UConn star Cam Spencer hasn’t made a noticeable impact as a rookie on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, he’s been superb in the NBA G League, netting 25 points, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and recording one steal on 61.5% field goal shooting in his latest contest with the Memphis Hustle.
Spencer averages 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and one steal while shooting 60.8% from the field with the Hustle this season.
Before joining the pros, the Davidsonville, Maryland native spent three seasons with Loyola-Maryland and one with Rutgers before transferring to UConn before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
As a cold-blooded long-range sniper who prioritizes regularly moving without the ball, Spencer was among Dan Hurley’s most reliable contributors.
Spencer notched 14.3 points, snagged 4.9 rebounds, handed out 3.6 assists, and recorded 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.0% from three-point land in 40 clashes with the Huskies.
Unsurprisingly, UConn won 37 contests and captured last year’s NCAA title, allowing Spencer to finish his collegiate career on a high note.
If the 2024 second-round pick continues to stand out in the competitive NBA G League, he’ll improve his odds of receiving more opportunities with the Grizzlies.
