Former UConn Star Center Donovan Clingan Returns From Ankle Injury In Style

Clingan's first game back from his lower body setback was impressive

Jan 24, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
On Jan. 14, former UConn Huskies star center Donovan Clingan experienced an unfortunate setback for the second time this season. 

In addition to suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain in November, Clingan injured his left ankle against the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January while attempting to protect the rim late in the contest. 

While many feared Clingan would miss significant time with the Portland Trail Blazers, the dynamic 7-foot-2 big man was only forced to sit out five contests before returning to the lineup on Friday. 

From dominating the defensive glass to flaunting his remarkable shot-blocking ability, Clingan played high-level basketball with the Trail Blazers during their 102-97 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets. 

The two-time NCAA champion finished with 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and four points in 18 productive minutes. 

According to an NBA-centered social media account, Clingan’s impact on the hardwood is much more substantial than many know.

“Donovan Clingan has a block% of 8.6%,” Point Made Basketball said on X/Twitter Friday.

“How good is that? To put it into context, here are the block% of some well-known rim protectors this year (Victor Wembanyama- 10.8%, Anthony Davis- 5.9%, Myles Turner- 5.8%, Jaren Jackson Jr.-5.1%, and Rudy Gobert- 4.2%).”

If Clingan remains healthy and motivated to improve, the national media will have no choice but to acknowledge him in Portland.

