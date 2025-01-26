Former UConn Star Center Donovan Clingan Returns From Ankle Injury In Style
On Jan. 14, former UConn Huskies star center Donovan Clingan experienced an unfortunate setback for the second time this season.
In addition to suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain in November, Clingan injured his left ankle against the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January while attempting to protect the rim late in the contest.
While many feared Clingan would miss significant time with the Portland Trail Blazers, the dynamic 7-foot-2 big man was only forced to sit out five contests before returning to the lineup on Friday.
From dominating the defensive glass to flaunting his remarkable shot-blocking ability, Clingan played high-level basketball with the Trail Blazers during their 102-97 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The two-time NCAA champion finished with 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and four points in 18 productive minutes.
According to an NBA-centered social media account, Clingan’s impact on the hardwood is much more substantial than many know.
“Donovan Clingan has a block% of 8.6%,” Point Made Basketball said on X/Twitter Friday.
“How good is that? To put it into context, here are the block% of some well-known rim protectors this year (Victor Wembanyama- 10.8%, Anthony Davis- 5.9%, Myles Turner- 5.8%, Jaren Jackson Jr.-5.1%, and Rudy Gobert- 4.2%).”
If Clingan remains healthy and motivated to improve, the national media will have no choice but to acknowledge him in Portland.
