Former UConn Star Center Pulls Down Season-High 19 Rebounds In Win Over Rockets
A former UConn Huskies national championship center under Dan Hurley is already showing his NBA value at 20 years old.
Seven-foot-two big man Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trail Blazers is only 17 games into his NBA career, but he’s already wowed with some wild stat lines.
The most recent example: Clingan grabbed 19 rebounds on Saturday night in a win over the Houston Rockets. "Cling Kong" also had three blocks versus Houston.
What’s remarkable about Clingan’s young career is that Saturday’s game wasn’t even the most impressive stat line of the season for the rookie center. Less than two weeks ago, Clingan posted a 17-point, 12-rebound, 8-block performance in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Clingan is now averaging 5.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on the season. He was moved into Portland’s starting lineup on November 12 and has spent the last six games there, a span in which Portland is 4-2 with notable wins against Minnesota (twice) and Houston.
It’s already become clear that Clingan is a difference-maker in the Association, joining fellow Huskies lottery pick Stephon Castle in that category.
Clingan’s play has put the Trail Blazers in a position to trade either Robert Williams III or former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton as they continue to stockpile draft capital.
