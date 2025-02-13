Former UConn Star Donovan Clingan Scores Career-High 21 Points In Latest NBA Contest
Former UConn star center Donovan Clingan hasn’t enjoyed the most productive rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Still, he’s had his moments in Year 1 on both ends, exhibiting his encouraging two-way potential in the big leagues.
On Monday, Clingan unquestionably played the best game of his young NBA career against the Denver Nuggets.
“Donovan Clingan finished tonight’s game at Denver with a career-high 21 points on 8-for-8 shooting,” Trail Blazers PR wrote on X/Twitter.
“Clingan’s eight made field goals are the most without a miss in a game by any Trail Blazers player since Feb. 9, 2000 (Arvydas Sabonis).”
“Clingan’s 8-for-8 shooting performance is also tied for the second most makes without a miss in a game by any rookie in Trail Blazers history.”
Clingan also recorded one block and seven rebounds in the Trail Blazers’ 146-117 blowout loss to the Nuggets.
The two-time NCAA champion was selected No. 7 overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA draft after a stellar career with the Huskies.
Despite suffering multiple lower body injuries with Portland this year, Clingan has appeared in 40 regular season games and established himself as a valuable developmental asset for the improved Trail Blazers.
The 7-foot-2 center is pouring in 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
Expect Clingan to build on his recent success and continue to prove that the Trail Blazers were wise to use their Top 10 pick on him.
