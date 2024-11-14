Former UConn Star Explodes With Eight-Block Double-Double Performance In NBA
A former UConn Huskies star center exploded for an epic performance on Wednesday night for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-98, marking an impressive second-straight win for the Trail Blazers over the Wolves in back-to-back nights.
No one was more impressive in the victory for the Trail Blazers than rookie center Donovan Clingan, whom Portland selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA draft back in June.
Clingan turned in the best game of his young career with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and a ridiculous eight blocks versus Minnesota.
Clingan is quickly becoming one of the best rookies in the NBA. After a previous career-high 13-point performance on Sunday, the two-time national champion UConn big man outdid himself on Wednesday and caught the attention of the entire NBA with an all-around dominant showing.
Clingan’s eight rejections stood out the most. At just 20 years old, he already looks like a legitimate rim protector in the NBA.
Clingan is averaging just 15.8 minutes per game through his first 13 NBA contests as he backs up Deandre Ayton. As Clingan’s minutes grow, his stats (and impact) could reach Rookie of the Year type levels.
