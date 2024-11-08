Former UConn Star Guard Drops Career-High In Second Start With Spurs
A former UConn Huskies national champion guard under Dan Hurley is excelling in the NBA.
Stephon Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, is already starting for the Spurs in the first month of the season.
Castle made his second career NBA start on Thursday night and dropped a career-high 14 points in a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Castle was 6-for-11 from the field and also dished out six assists. The Spurs improved to 4-5 on the season.
The Spurs are playing impassioned basketball in the name of head coach Gregg Popovich as the legend spends time away from the team dealing with a health issue.
Castle is certainly doing his part, continually providing value on both ends.
Castle looked NBA-ready from the first game of the season, even if his initial minutes and subsequent stats did not reflect immense production.
It's clear that San Antonio’s staff trusted Castle from day one, however. He played over 26 minutes in just his second game, and he’s averaging over 20 minutes per game on the year.
Castle’s entrance into the starting lineup is the latest logical progression in his development.
Once the 20-year-old begins to shoot a higher percentage from three, watch out.
