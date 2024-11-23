Former UConn Star Guard Has Excellent Stats Since Becoming NBA Starter
A former UConn Huskies star is playing like a Rookie of the Year candidate for the San Antonio Spurs, who have rewarded him with a spot in the starting lineup.
It was only a matter of time before 20-year-old Stephon Castle found his way into San Antonio’s starting unit. Castle is arguably already the Spurs’ second-best two-way player, and he was showing flashes of immense value as a bench player to start the season.
Castle was moved into the starting lineup on November 6 versus the Rockets and has started all nine games since for San Antonio. During that stretch, he’s averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists per game on 44.0 percent shooting.
Castle is a difference-maker against good teams, in particular, as evidenced by his plus/minus. He was a plus-17 in a recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and a plus-15 in San Antonio’s clutch win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this week.
Since debuting in the NBA merely a few weeks ago, Castle has displayed an all-around game that few 20-year-olds coming into the league have ever had.
It’s no wonder that Castle has already received praise from guys like LeBron James.
Castle was selected at No. 4 overall by the Spurs in the 2024 NBA draft after winning a national title during his lone year at UConn under Dan Hurley.
More NCAA: UConn's Staff, Schemes Praised By Top Analyst: 'Nothing Short Of Tremendous'