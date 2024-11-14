Former UConn Star Guard Turns Heads With Excellent G League Performance
A former UConn Huskies star guard stuffed the stat sheet on Wednesday night for the Indiana Mad Ants.
The Mad Ants are the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, the team that selected two-time NCAA champion guard Tristen Newton at No. 49 overall in the 2024 NBA draft.
Newton has started off the 2024-25 season in the G League due to the Pacers’ crowded guard corps, but the organization might be tempted to promote Newton to the NBA roster soon based on his early performances with the Mad Ants.
On Wednesday, Newton scored 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting for the Mad Ants to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.
Newton is now averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game through three contests in the G League.
The 23-year-old guard is one of nine UConn alumni with an NBA contract at the moment.
The future is bright for Newton in Indiana’s organization, especially if he continues to produce like this.
Newton was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation’s top point guard.
