Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Enters Historical Sue Bird Territory
Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has become the fastest guard to record 50 points and 25 assists since Sue Bird.
This is an impressive accomplishment for Bueckers, as Bird is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WNBA players of all time.
Bueckers is off to a solid start in her rookie season in the WNBA. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 13 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
Bueckers is shooting 34 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
The number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft has struggled with her efficiency in her rookie campaign thus far, but she is still contributing at a high level.
In Bueckers's senior season at UConn, she led the team to win the National Championship. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Bueckers was more efficient, shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from behind the arc.
The former UConn star is one of the most exciting young players in the WNBA. Once she improves her efficiency, Bueckers could emerge as one of the best players in the league.
