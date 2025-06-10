Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Receives Huge Health Update
Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers returned to practice after missing the last four games. Bueckers was cleared from her concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, but missed the game due to an illness.
Bueckers was back at the Dallas Wings practice on Tuesday and will return to action on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury. Bueckers will play in the game without a minute restriction, per head coach Chris Koclanes.
The 23-year-old was off to an impressive start to her rookie season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, two steals, and a block per game. She is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
Bueckers was impressive during her four seasons at UConn, winning the National Championship in her senior season. She also took home many accolades, including being a three-time All-American.
Bueckers was the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft, and she is off to a great start in her WNBA career.
The former UConn star could emerge as one of the best WNBA players in the league, and with her back healthy, she could win the Rookie of the Year award.
