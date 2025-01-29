Former UConn Star Stephon Castle Could Benefit From Wide Open NBA ROY Race
The 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year race is heating up, and former UConn star guard Stephon Castle is right in the thick of it.
While Castle isn’t the most efficient candidate, his attention to detail as a downhill driver, above-the-rim athleticism, and instinctual defensive approach have helped him stand out.
The 6-foot-6 guard averages 11.7 points and 3.6 assists per contest on 40% field goal shooting and 25.9% three-point shooting this season with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs could join elite company if Castle elevates his play after the All-Star Weekend and wins the prestigious award designated for first-year contributors.
“If Castle wins, the Spurs would have done something that’s been managed only once in the last half-century — having back-to-back rookies of the year (Victor Wembanyama was last year's winner),” AP News’ Tim Reynolds wrote Tuesday.
“It happened in 2015 and 2016 when Andrew Wiggins and (Karl-Anthony) Towns won for Minnesota (Timberwolves).”
“He really has a chance to be special,” (Chris) Paul said of Castle, his Spurs teammate.
Kel’el Ware, Jaylen Wells, Alexandre Sarr, and Zach Edey are other notable candidates in the tight Rookie of the Year competition.
With no heavy favorite, it would be foolish to rule out the possibility of Castle coming out victorious at the end of the year.
