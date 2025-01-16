Former UConn Star Stephon Castle Scores Career-High 26 Points in 38th NBA Contest
Former UConn Huskies star guard Stephon Castle was firmly in the Rookie of the Year race entering Wednesday.
However, he made a statement with the San Antonio Spurs by notching a career-high 26 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.
While Castle struggled from three-point land, only connecting on 22% of his long-range jumpers, he succeeded by making one decisive move on the perimeter and initiating legal contact in the lane.
The Spurs suffered a 129-115 home defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies, but Castle’s poise, contact balance on the move, and smooth finishing ability were impressive to witness on Wednesday.
The NCAA champion has recorded six 20+ point performances in 38 career NBA contests.
As a Husky, Castle notched 20+ points on four occasions during UConn’s unforgettable 2023-24 campaign but failed to reach the 26-point mark in 34 games.
Overall, Castle’s first NBA season has been encouraging.
Although the lottery pick’s efficiency leaves much to be desired, his ability to play off two feet, play a calm brand of basketball, and compete defensively has helped transform the Spurs into a potential Play-In team at the very least.
The New York City, New York native averages 11.4 points on 39.5% field goal shooting and 25.2% three-point shooting.
Expect Castle to improve with time and continue trending upward in the big leagues.
