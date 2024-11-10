Former UConn Star To Miss '1-2 Weeks' With Back Injury After Hot Start
A former UConn Huskies star shooting guard will miss the next one to two weeks of NBA action for the New Orleans Pelicans while he rehabilitates a back strain.
22-year-old sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins is off to an excellent start to the season for New Orleans. He’s averaging 16.3 points per game and has had multiple 20-plus scoring performances.
Unfortunately, Hawkins has been dealing with a nagging back problem that will cause him to step away from the floor momentarily.
On Friday, the Pelicans’ official X account announced that Hawkins will miss some time due to the back injury.
“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Jordan Hawkins has been diagnosed with a low back strain,” the post said.
“Hawkins is expected to miss approximately 1-2 weeks while he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation.”
Hawkins’ stellar play for the Pelicans this year has him on the way-too-early radar for Sixth Man of the Year. He’s also started multiple games for New Orleans, a team recently dealing with injuries to CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and now Hawkins.
Hawkins is in the second year of his four-year, $20.6 million rookie contract. New Orleans recently picked up the club option on the third year of Hawkins’s deal.
Hawkins was selected at No. 14 overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the Pelicans.
