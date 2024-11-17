Former UConn Star Wing Drops Career-High For Bucks In Overtime Thriller
Yet another Dan Hurley product is producing at the NBA level.
The 2024-25 NBA season, though young, has already witnessed former Hurley players like Jordan Hawkins, Stephon Castle, and Donovan Clingan making a name for themselves.
Former UConn Huskies wing Andre Jackson Jr. has added his name to that list.
Jackson Jr. dropped a career-high 14 points for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in a thrilling overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Jackson Jr. was a scorching 4-for-5 from three on the night and hit back-to-back clutch triples during a closely contested fourth quarter in Charlotte.
The six-foot-six 23-year-old wing has started four of the last six games for Milwaukee.
Jackson Jr. — like Hawkins — is in his second NBA season since being drafted out of UConn in the 2023 NBA draft. He was selected at No. 36 overall by the Orlando Magic and traded on draft night to Milwaukee.
Jackson Jr. played three years at UConn, leaving Storrs after his junior season on the highest possible note as a national champion.
