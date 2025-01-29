Former UConn Superstar Tristen Newton Continues To Thrive In NBA G League
While Tristen Newton hasn’t figured it out in the big leagues yet, the UConn Huskies great continues to play high-level basketball in the NBA G League.
On Monday, the Iowa Wolves fell 126-105 to the Westchester Knicks, but Newton showcased his polished offensive skill set in the blowout loss.
The two-time NCAA champion finished with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds in 39 minutes.
Newton averages 17.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game this season while playing 36.1 minutes per contest.
Since joining the NBA in 2024, Newton’s road to a successful NBA career has been anything but smooth.
The Pensacola, Florida native was selected No. 49 overall by the Indiana Pacers after a stellar collegiate career.
However, Newton, who signed a two-way contract with the franchise a month after the draft, only appeared in five games with the Pacers before getting waived on Jan. 1.
Fortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed the accomplished guard off waivers two days later, allowing him to keep his two-way contract.
Newton has appeared in six total NBA contests this season, spending most of the year in the G league.
If Newton continues to turn heads with the Wolves, though, he could receive a promotion sooner rather than later.
More NCAA: Former UConn Star Center Donovan Clingan Returns From Ankle Injury In Style