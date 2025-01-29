Huskies Report

Former UConn Superstar Tristen Newton Continues To Thrive In NBA G League

Newton scored 27 points with the Iowa Wolves on Monday

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) passes the ball away from Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
While Tristen Newton hasn’t figured it out in the big leagues yet, the UConn Huskies great continues to play high-level basketball in the NBA G League. 

On Monday, the Iowa Wolves fell 126-105 to the Westchester Knicks, but Newton showcased his polished offensive skill set in the blowout loss. 

The two-time NCAA champion finished with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds in 39 minutes. 

Newton averages 17.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game this season while playing 36.1 minutes per contest.

Since joining the NBA in 2024, Newton’s road to a successful NBA career has been anything but smooth. 

The Pensacola, Florida native was selected No. 49 overall by the Indiana Pacers after a stellar collegiate career. 

However, Newton, who signed a two-way contract with the franchise a month after the draft, only appeared in five games with the Pacers before getting waived on Jan. 1. 

Fortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed the accomplished guard off waivers two days later, allowing him to keep his two-way contract. 

Newton has appeared in six total NBA contests this season, spending most of the year in the G league. 

If Newton continues to turn heads with the Wolves, though, he could receive a promotion sooner rather than later.

Caleb Hightower
CALEB HIGHTOWER

Caleb Hightower is a graduate of Hofstra University and can write about any sport, but he has a particular passion for basketball – specifically college and NBA. He has written for publications such as FanBuzz and Busting Brackets since graduating. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org Twitter: https://x.com/CalebHightower1

