Minnesota Lynx Release Former UConn Star Guard After Training Camp Injury
Christyn Williams’ road to the WNBA has been nothing short of a battle against time and injury. The former UConn Huskies star, once one of college basketball’s brightest talents, has now been waived by her third WNBA team, this time by the Minnesota Lynx, after suffering another devastating setback.
The 2022 No. 14 overall pick by the Washington Mystics saw her professional career stall before it began, tearing her ACL during training camp and missing her entire rookie season.
After being released by Washington, Williams fought her way back into the league, signing a rest-of-season contract with the Phoenix Mercury late in 2023. But her time there was short-lived; she was waived at the start of the 2024 training camp.
Still, Williams pressed forward. In February 2025, she signed a one-year training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx, hoping to finally carve out her place in the league.
But once again, injury struck with another ACL tear, sidelining her before she could even suit up for a preseason game. Soon after, the Lynx waived her, ending another chapter in what has become a story of heartbreak and resilience.
Williams’ collegiate résumé speaks volumes. She led UConn to the national title game in 2022, earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation’s top shooting guard, and left Storrs ranked 15th all-time in scoring with 1,850 points. She was built for the spotlight. But the spotlight keeps slipping away.