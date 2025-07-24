Paige Bueckers Is Doing Something No Other WNBA Player Is Doing
Dallas Wings guard and former UConn star Paige Bueckers is taking the WNBA by storm in her rookie season.
Bueckers is the only player in the WNBA to rank in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals per game. She was named an All-Star in her rookie season, averaging 18.2 points per game along with four rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals. She shot 44.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three.
The former UConn star's all-around ability has led her to contribute at an elite level in multiple categories.
Bueckers is adding to her legacy from her remarkable career at UConn. Across four seasons with the Huskies, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Bueckers shot 53.4 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from behind the arc. She led UConn to win the National Championship in the 2024-25 season.
The 23-year-old guard has already emerged as one of the best players in the WNBA and is contributing in a lot of categories. Bueckers will look to continue her outstanding play and lock up the Rookie of the Year award, adding more to her legacy.
