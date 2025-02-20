Paige Bueckers Passes Diana Taurasi On UConn Women's Basketball All-Time Scoring List
UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers never fails to impress in a Huskies uniform.
After notching 23 points against Seton Hall on Wednesday in a 91-49 blowout victory, Bueckers, who's netted 2,158 career points, passed UConn legend Diana Taurasi on the UConn’s women’s basketball all-time scoring list.
Bueckers is currently the No. 9 scorer on the star-studded list, giving the former McDonald’s All-American another valid reason to be proud of her illustrious collegiate career.
While Bueckers' scoring is down from a season ago, she's among the main reasons the No. 5 ranked Huskies possess a 25-3 overall and 15-0 Big East record.
As a fluid jump shooter and polished ball handler, Bueckers averages 18.6 points and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 41% from three-point land.
While the two-time Big East Player of the Year has already solidified herself as a UConn great, she has time to bolster her resume further before she joins the WNBA.
By netting 21+ points between now and the end of the season, Bueckers would leapfrog Kerry Bascom, Nykesha Sales, and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, making her the No. 6 scorer in UConn women’s basketball history.
However, it’s reasonable to assume Bueckers is far more focused on guiding the Huskies to a Big East and NCAA title during the postseason.
