Ranking The Top-10 Greatest UConn Huskies Men's Basketball Players
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
(This list is based on what each player achieved at UConn and has nothing to do with NBA performance.)
10. Donyell Marshall
3 seasons (1991-1994)
National championships: 0
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (1994)
- Big East Player of the Year (1994)
- Big East Defensive Player of the Year (1994)
- 2x First Team All-Big East (1993, 1994)
- Big East All-Freshman (1992)
In UConn History
- No. 4 in blocks (245)
- No. 4 in blocks per game (2.7)
- No. 5 in true shooting percentage (.565)
- No. 7 in points per game (18.1)
- No. 9 in free throw percentage (.791)
- No. 10 in field goal percentage (.487)
The Daily Campus' Evan Rodriguez on Marshall:
"While Marshall does not have the heavy accolades other than a handful of Big East honors, that shouldn’t take away from what the forward did while at UConn. A 25.1 ppg final year in Storrs is no easy task, and Marshall even helped UConn compete as the second seed in a competitive NCAA tournament before a devastating loss to Florida. Marshall’s last season in Storrs did not end with a championship, but he definitely competed until the very end and embodied the true Husky spirit that is looked upon by its players to this day."
