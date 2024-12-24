Huskies Report

Ranking The Top-10 Greatest UConn Huskies Men's Basketball Players

Who are the top-10 greatest Huskies ever to wear the UConn uniform?

Colin Keane

Robert W. Stowell Jr. / Archive Photos via Getty Images
In this story:

Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...

(This list is based on what each player achieved at UConn and has nothing to do with NBA performance.)

10. Donyell Marshall

3 seasons (1991-1994)
National championships: 0

Accolades

  • Consensus First Team All-American (1994)
  • Big East Player of the Year (1994)
  • Big East Defensive Player of the Year (1994)
  • 2x First Team All-Big East (1993, 1994)
  • Big East All-Freshman (1992)

In UConn History

  • No. 4 in blocks (245)
  • No. 4 in blocks per game (2.7)
  • No. 5 in true shooting percentage (.565)
  • No. 7 in points per game (18.1)
  • No. 9 in free throw percentage (.791)
  • No. 10 in field goal percentage (.487)

The Daily Campus' Evan Rodriguez on Marshall:

"While Marshall does not have the heavy accolades other than a handful of Big East honors, that shouldn’t take away from what the forward did while at UConn. A 25.1 ppg final year in Storrs is no easy task, and Marshall even helped UConn compete as the second seed in a competitive NCAA tournament before a devastating loss to Florida. Marshall’s last season in Storrs did not end with a championship, but he definitely competed until the very end and embodied the true Husky spirit that is looked upon by its players to this day."

Who ranks above Marshall on this top-10 list? Find out below.

Who is the No. 9 greatest UConn men's basketball player of all time?

Published |Modified
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Basketball