Ranking The Top-10 UConn Huskies Men's Basketball Players So Far This Season
Who have been the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season?
13 games into the season, here's a top-10 list.
10. Aidan Mahaney/Jayden Ross
Dan Hurley needs more from one (or both) of these guys if UConn wants to three-peat.
To be frank, both have been disappointing.
Through 13 games, neither Mahaney nor Ross has landed in Hurley’s top-seven rotation, which is striking for a player who was initially a starter (Mahaney) and another player who looked like UConn’s possible alpha during the preseason.
The good news is, Mahaney and Ross have nearly the entire Big East schedule left to start making an impact and turn around their seasons.
For Mahaney, this would look like continually improving as a defender. Mahaney’s shooting the ball better from distance after a rough start to the year. He’s up to 36.7 percent from three, which is No. 4 on the team among rotational players.
Speaking of the 3-ball, Ross is shooting an alarming 21.9 percent from downtown on 2.7 attempts per game. He needs to relax on offense — both as a shooter and ball handler — and allow his physical gifts and instincts to take over.
Ross and Mahaney are two high-level talents poised to improve between now and March.
But who tops both of these players on this list as UConn’s No. 9 best performer so far this season? Find out below.