REPORT: UConn Huskies Finalizing Intriguing Scheduling Move
As we slowly approach the 2025 College Basketball season, the UConn Huskies Men's Basketball team received some surprising news Tuesday night.
According to CBS Sports' College Basketball Insider John Rothstein, the Huskies are reportedly finalizing an agreement with the BYU Cougars to play a neutral site contest at TD Gardens in Nov.
"An official date is [to be determined], but the game is expected to be played during the second weekend of the 2025-26 season on either Nov. 14th or 15th," wrote Rothstein.
The primetime matchup between these two college basketball powerhouses will be the first time they've played since 2003, when UConn squeaked out a 58-53 victory. Now, both teams will be set to play on the big stage in Boston come Nov.
BYU, despite having a tough seating in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, still managed to make it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. During the stretch, the Cougars pulled off a late-game upset against the No. 3-seed Wisconsin Badgers. Unfortunately for the rising program, they will be without star guard Egor Demin next season, as he is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
