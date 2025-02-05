UConn Agrees To Home-And-Home Series With Arizona Starting Next Season
Although the UConn Huskies' 2024-25 campaign is still in progress, it’s essential to report future-centered news that could impact Dan Hurley’s program.
According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, UConn will complete a home-and-home with Arizona starting next season.
“UConn and Arizona are finalizing an agreement to start a home-and-home series at UConn during the 2025-26 season,” Rothstein wrote on X/Twitter Monday. “Return game in Tucson in 2026-27.”
This year, the No. 19-ranked Huskies boast a 16-6 overall and 8-3 Big East record, while the No. 20-ranked Wildcats boast a 15-6 overall and 9-1 Big 12 record.
With UConn and Arizona securing a Top 25 victory last week, both teams are trending upward in early February.
The two high-major programs have only met seven times from 1999 to 2018.
The Huskies hold a slight 5-2 edge over the Wildcats, with their most recent matchup resulting in a 76-72 home defeat in late 2018.
UConn was 5-0 against Arizona entering the 2017-18 season but has lost its last two contests to the respected West Coast program.
It’ll be interesting to see how the series plays out now that the two programs are preparing to cross paths with each other again.
