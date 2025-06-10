UConn Alum Paige Bueckers’ Rookie Numbers Are Through the Roof
UConn alum and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is putting up impressive numbers in her rookie campaign.
Among the rookies in the WNBA, Bueckers ranks fifth in points, fifth in rebounds, first in assists, second in steals, and second in blocks.
This is very impressive, especially since Bueckers hasn't appeared in a game since May 29th. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.7 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, two steals, and a block.
Bueckers is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.
With the numbers she is putting up despite missing time with a concussion and illness, Bueckers remains in the Rookie of the Year race.
While at UConn, Bueckers showcased the elite player she is. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game across her four seasons at UConn. Bueckers shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from deep.
She was named an All-American three times and led the Huskies to win the National Championship in her senior season.
The UConn alum has brought her high-level play from college to the pros and could win the Rookie of the Year award now that she's back on the floor.
