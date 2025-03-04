UConn Center Tarris Reed Jr. Picks Up Big East Accolade For First Time
UConn Huskies junior center Tarris Reed Jr. is coming off a monstrous week, and he was rewarded for it on Monday.
For the first time in his career, Reed Jr. was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll.
Reed Jr. was an obvious choice for the accolade after averaging 22.0 points,14.0 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks on 78.3 percent shooting from the floor in two wins versus Georgetown and Providence.
Reed Jr.’s performance versus Providence, in which he tallied six rejections, was particularly striking. He added 24 points and 18 rebounds versus the Friars, becoming the only college basketball player in the nation this season to record a 24-18-6 line in those statistical categories.
Reed Jr. leads the Huskies in rebounds per game (7.4) and blocks per game (1.8) this year. He entered the season in magnificent physical condition, which has allowed Reed Jr. to appear in all of UConn’s 29 games this year.
The six-foot-ten transfer from Michigan has improved steadily through the campaign and has taken a leap over the past week or two, perhaps due to a shift in his mental approach to the game.
UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley has been pushing Reed Jr. to play with more aggression and ferocity, and the big man has responded by looking unstoppable at times.
If Reed Jr. can continue to look like this, the Huskies might be a tougher out than expected in March Madness.
More NCAA: Dan Hurley Should Stick To Seven-Man Rotation For UConn, Analyst Urges